April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Texting and driving is not a new concept or a new concern, but Lowcountry law enforcement says...
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road sounds simple, but the statistics show otherwise.

“Last year we had over 56,000 crashes that had a contributing factor of driving distracted,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said. “Yes, so that Panama City district we cover is part of that number that has increased over the few years.”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say nearly 350 distracted driving crashes resulted in deaths.

Troopers are hitting the streets to inform the community about the importance of driving safely.

“Our main focus that we like to look at is how do we educate the public on keeping themselves alive, saving their lives,” King said. “Our message is to focus on the road, drive safe, and stay alive. Arrive alive.”

He also mentioned you can take the first steps in being a safe driver before even stepping foot in your car.

“So we definitely encourage drivers to be a defensive driver - be aware of their surroundings,” King said. “Kinda look down the road and plan their drive as they’re driving.”

Florida Highway Patrol wants to prevent as many crashes as possible, but King said it’s a group effort in the long run.

“We’re pushing to push those numbers back down,” King said. “It takes the citizens and the visitors. We need their help to help focus on changing their driving behaviors. Let’s save their lives, let’s save others’ lives, let’s save the pedestrians’ lives.”

So before you take your eyes off the road - think again.

