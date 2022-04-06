Bay County “dodged a bullet” ahead of severe storms

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms could be seen all across the Panhandle Tuesday, some places even severe. But emergency management officials said Bay County “dodged a bullet” with the weather for what was originally expected.

Officials tell us in the long run, we’re lucky for the rain we received today to help with wildfire season. However, officials said they were expecting a lot more tornadic action and straight-line winds of 65 to 70 miles per hour winds in Bay County Tuesday. Officials said the National Weather Service reported the storm didn’t come as far down south as expected, with the only real damage seen around I-10. Officials add the only thing Bay County experienced is standing water in a lot of places.

“Really a lot of it was the winds stayed north of us and the way the National Weather Service explains it is, it bowed up and the tail end of the storm just did not drop all the way down to the beach. Again, we got plenty of water. There’s standing water everywhere. We can use the rain, we’re in wildfire season. So it was lucky for us in the long run, but we just need to be aware that we’re going to have these storms again tomorrow (Wednesday),” Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm said.

Emergency management officials are warning people in Bay County of high winds, flooding, and hail during Wednesday’s storms.

“We won’t have the strongest winds. Tomorrow is still possible gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour throughout the day. There are a couple of tornado issues going into tomorrow {Wednesday} as well, but not as strong as they were today,” said Lumm.

Officials say people should stay weather alert by signing up for Alert Bay.

