Casa Laxmi project on hold since 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project to build an international boarding school in Bay County has been years in the making, but has made no progress.

“So the project they just kind of backed off of it for now and the project is on hold from the last that we have been told,” Bay County Commissioner William Dozier said.

The Casa Laxmi Foundation was set to break ground on the school by the end of 2020 after purchasing hundreds of acres of land in 2019. But then COVID happened.

“Right now it is on hold because of the limitations on international travel,” Bay County Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said.

In 2019 the Bay County Board of Commissioners voted to have the land rezoned so that the school could be built. Two years later the land that was purchased near the Fannin Bayou sits empty.

A realtor in Panama City Beach told NewsChannel 7 on Tuesday the land that was purchased is now for sale. According to the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, the listing was posted on September 17, 2021.

So now that the area has been rezoned what happens if someone else were to purchase it?

“If someone wanted to do something out of that zoning they would have to come through the process to rezone the property for they want to use it for,” Dozier said. “At least make an application to rezone it and go through our planning department.”

With the project currently on pause has the EDA heard from the developers?

“We have been in discussions with them but I wouldn’t say it is very active right now because of COVID restrictions,” Hardin said.

For now, the land remains untouched and the project at a standstill.

Newschannel 7 did reach out to one of the school’s foundation members but did not hear back.

