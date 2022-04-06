Community forum held to discuss possible Marina Civic Center future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since sustaining extensive damage in Hurricane Michael the Marina Civic Center in Panama City has been shut down.

But there could be some changes coming in the near future.

“We need a facility for sure, for all kinds of things,” Crook Stewart, one local resident said.

This was a plea expressed by several Panama City residents during a community forum held at city hall Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, community members came together to discuss ideas on what they would like to see done with the Marina Civic Center. Which has laid dormant since sustaining damage in Hurricane Michael.

“We really don’t know what it’s going to be,” Mark McQueen, the City Manager of Panama City said.

According to city officials, there are endless ideas they’re considering, and they’re looking to several different influential groups in the community.

“We’ve solicited a lot of input from the art community. We’ve gotten a number of pieces of input from the education community. We’re looking for citizens to participate as well as other industry representatives to be participating in the process,” McQueen said.

With all the input, city officials hope to build a better facility for the community.

“We can really figure out what we want this facility to be and what we want it to be able to do for our community,” McQueen said.

Some locals are optimistic about what’s to come.

“I think we really need this, you know our area needs something like this. We’ve been missing it since the storm,” Stewart said.

“We can get a ferry to bring them from Panama City Beach by boat over here. Unload, shuttle them back over there. It would safe, it would be very affordable for the community,” Edward Bell, another local resident said.

However, they also have some slight concerns about how long the process could take.

“I also hate the fact that you know they’re looking at about a four and a half year window before we have something up and running,” Stewart said.

“You have events that come to Panama City, but they’re at the beach. We have to driveway over there and our funds are left over there,” Bell said.

Still, they say they’re interested to see what’s to come of the facility in the near future.

According to officials, this marks phase one of a multi-phase plan the city is holding regarding the project.

