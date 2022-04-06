Habitat for Humanity gets four properties from the City of Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through the ‘Inventory Properties Agreement’ between the city of Marianna and Habitat for Humanity, the city can pass unused properties to Habitat. That’s exactly what happened at Tuesday’s Marianna City Council meeting.

Four properties were bought from the City of Marianna by Habitat for Humanity for just $750 each. Those properties will now be used to build affordable housing in the city.

We’re told these four lots are in existing neighborhoods, and when Habitat builds on them, it returns them to the tax roll.

”It’s always a good day when Habitat can partner with any municipality, especially the city of Marianna,” Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Carmen Smith said. “They’re great partners with us, and they understand the need for housing, and they are helping us do our part and creating housing affordability for families in our community.”

These three properties will add to Habitat’s five other housing projects currently in the works.

