Haley Guffy is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Haley Guffey has been serving strikes for Wewahitchka softball for a while, helping the Gators get to the state tournament, last season, but she is also putting in the work in the classroom.

”You’re a student before you’re an athlete, so good grades are important.” Haley told me. “When you’re going to college and stuff, grades are important and that will make you look better in the future.” For head coach, Justin Smith, having a student athlete like Haley on his squad keeps some weight off his shoulders. ”I don’t have to worry about the school side of Haley. It’s just the field. We come out here and work, and I don’t have to ask her what her grades are. I know it’s done. She’s a great student.” Haley is taking her game to the next level, signing her letter of intent to play softball at College of Central Florida. Her grades playing a role in earning the scholarship. “It just gives you more opportunities when you make good grades because the coach, when they recruit you, don’t have to worry about whether you make good grades or not. They know you can perform in the classroom and on the field.” Coach Smith saying after years of coaching the pitcher, he has no doubt her future is bright. “She’s going to be good at whatever she does, whether it’s dental or a teacher. Her mother is a principle, so education might be her way. She doesn’t think so today, but it could happen.”

