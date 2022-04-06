Jackson County Fire Rescue vehicle involved in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire rescue SUV was driving south on U.S. Highway 231 near Shores Road in “emergency mode” with its lights and sirens on.

According to officials, a car turned left from Shores Road onto 231 into the path of the rescue vehicle.

The fire rescue driver tried to steer around the other car but hit a curb and over-corrected.

The SUV hit some small trees, then a larger tree before coming to a stop on the west shoulder of the road.

The driver of the fire rescue vehicle had serious injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.