Jackson County Fire Rescue vehicle involved in crash
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire rescue SUV was driving south on U.S. Highway 231 near Shores Road in “emergency mode” with its lights and sirens on.
According to officials, a car turned left from Shores Road onto 231 into the path of the rescue vehicle.
The fire rescue driver tried to steer around the other car but hit a curb and over-corrected.
The SUV hit some small trees, then a larger tree before coming to a stop on the west shoulder of the road.
The driver of the fire rescue vehicle had serious injuries from the crash.
