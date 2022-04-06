Advertisement

Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say

Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking into the bedroom window of two young girls. (SOURCE: WCVB)
By John Atwater
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
DRACUT, Mass. (WCVB) – Police in Massachusetts are seeking charges against a man accused of looking into the window of a little girl.

The girl, 5-year-old Aliza, and her 2-year-old sister are fortunately OK, but their mother, Emmarie Albert, said the two of them got quite the scare early Monday morning.

“The dog starts barking at the window, so he’s barking out the window and then she starts screaming that there’s somebody in her window,” Albert said.

As the sisters were in their bedroom, a neighbor letting her dog out around 2:15 a.m. saw the suspect right outside their window.

The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man took off, but his truck was still in the lot until around 4 a.m. when neighbors say they saw him drive off.

“I followed him and called the police and stayed on the phone with them and led them ... to where he was,” the neighbor said.

Police stopped the driver and plan to file charges as the family wonders why he came to their apartment.

“I don’t know why or what he wanted or what his deal was or if he has been watching us or I don’t know,” Albert said. “I think he’s a pervert. I mean, I don’t … there’s no other reason.”

The owner of the complex has a no trespassing order for the suspect.

