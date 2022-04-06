Advertisement

Nonprofit organization gives children battling cancer retreat

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lighthouse Family Retreat is a nonprofit organization that provides families living through childhood cancer a spring break getaway. Their goal is to offer restorative retreats and helpful resources to strengthen families battling cancer.

“We want to provide rest, hope, and joined restoration for these families walking through a really, really, dark and difficult time,” Lighthouse Family Director of Development Adam Tomberlin said.

Their 2022 spring break kicked off this week in Miramar Beach. Parents, siblings, and children can all enjoy various activities, games, sun, and a sandy beach.

Over 250 Lighthouse Family Partners and volunteers give up their Spring Breaks to serve and welcome over 20 families, with a child battling cancer.

The retreat is at no cost to families and includes multiple dates and locations across the Panhandle. For more information, head to its website.

