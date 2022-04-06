This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

Advertisement

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week excels both in and outside of the classroom. Jewel Marino, a junior at Arnold High School, is this week’s award winner.

One of her teachers said Jewel is enrolled in difficult classes and still maintains a weighted 4.4 GPA. Her teacher said what’s most impressive is Jewel’s kindhearted demeanor and willingness to help others.

While she is still committed to her studies and helping others, she’s devoted to athletics, too.

Jewel recently placed at the state weightlifting meet.

“I got first in snatch and fifth in traditional,” Jewel said. “Every day after school I practice from 3-5. Then I usually go to the gym afterward for an hour. Then I’ll go home and do homework, always busy.”

Although a college decision is still a bit away for Jewel, she plans on attending school somewhere in Florida.

