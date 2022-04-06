Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

More storms are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have seen one round of strong to severe storms in the panhandle, but more storms are in the forecast over the next 24hrs. For tonight showers & storms will remain spotty w/lows in the 60s. On Wednesday a final round of strong to severe storms will move through during the afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the 70s to near 80. Winds will be S/SW at 10-20 mph. Cooler, drier air moves into our area starting Thursday, but it will be most evident Friday and through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

