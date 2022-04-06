Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have seen one round of strong to severe storms in the panhandle, but more storms are in the forecast over the next 24hrs. For tonight showers & storms will remain spotty w/lows in the 60s. On Wednesday a final round of strong to severe storms will move through during the afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the 70s to near 80. Winds will be S/SW at 10-20 mph. Cooler, drier air moves into our area starting Thursday, but it will be most evident Friday and through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.