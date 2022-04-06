Wear it Wednesday styled by Aubrey & Oliver

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our viewers have helped style Sam and Jessica for another Wear it Wednesday.

This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured Aubrey & Oliver located in Panama City Beach. Owner, Erin Chaffin, said the boutique offers many girly and bright clothing options, along with gifts, jewelry, and decor.

Erin styled Sam in a royal blue jumpsuit with multi-colored beaded earrings.

Erin styled Jessica in a multi-colored animal print dress with balloon long-sleeves and a ruched waistline. The outfit was finished off with a gold abstract-shaped necklace.

To hear more from Erin, and learn more about Aubrey & Oliver, listen to the full segment above.

