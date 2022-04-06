Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. Just a few spotty stray showers are found this morning. You’ll want to grab the umbrella as these nuisance quick hitting showers will be around for much of the day. Even though rain chances are low this morning, they’ll one again pick up through the afternoon and into the late day drive. Otherwise, the haze or low clouds will be prevalent in our skies through much of the morning.

Temperatures are mild and muggy so dress comfortably today. Highs today still manage to reach the upper 70s to even near 80 along I-10.

Late in the day, scattered storms that do develop across NWFL today will have a severe element still possible. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado remain possible. But any storms that reach that strength will be much more isolated in nature.

A cold front will clear out our skies tonight into Thursday morning. We may add another inch of rain to yesterday’s totals.

Skies turn sunny and breezy into the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers or storms possible through the afternoon. Rain chances are at their highest toward the end of the day. Your 7 Day Forecast has skies clear out into the end of the week.

