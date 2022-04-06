Advertisement

Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment

Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Des Moines made an arrest Tuesday after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane.

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges, KCRG reports.

ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with no food or water in an apartment. Kal was immediately taken to the Animal Rescue League Emergency Care Team for treatment.

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.(KCRG)

The Care team noted that Kal’s body had no muscle mass and weighed just 44 pounds. They noted he was so dehydrated and emaciated that his head and eyes were sunken in.

The ARL said Kal is now on a careful refeeding program and IV fluids in order to help him safely regain fluids and regain his weight.

In the latest update from police about this case, Kal is said to be gaining weight under the care of the Miracle Medical veterinary team at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help identifying a man who was critically injured in...
Troopers need your help identifying man critically injured in crash
The crash was in Panama City Beach on Front Beach Road.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach, one person dead, road closures
According to data from Doxo Insights, beach residents pay about $2,014 in household bills a...
The cost of living in Panama City Beach
A list of school closures due to severe weather Tuesday.
School closures for severe weather Tuesday
Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI manslaughter in Walton County.
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Man scheduled to be executed 44 years after raping, killing college student
FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
FILE - Singer Bobby Rydell is shown aboard a luxury liner in New York City after arrival from...
Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies
A Jackson County Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a crash on U.S. 231.
Jackson County Fire Rescue vehicle involved in crash
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South