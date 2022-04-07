Advertisement

Jeremy Brown talks about taking over at Bay

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The new head coach of the Bay football program, Jeremy Brown is already working to make the transition. Coach Brown named the Tornadoes head coach Tuesday. Wednesday he met with his new players at the school, and shortly after, Julia caught up with Brown to talk about his coming back to his alma mater.

“Extremely excited, extremely humbled.” coach Brown told us. “You know what I mean? Just the opportunity to get back to Bay High. I think any coach will tell you the dream, it’s always a dream to coach at the high school you played at, or the college you played at. So it’s extremely humbling, and just excited and ready to get going.”

As for that meeting with his new players, well let’s just say the coach is impressed by what he saw in his new roster!

“You know when I walked in, I told you when I got here, I just saw the kids, and I said man there are some...you always knew Bay High has some dudes. You walk in and see them all in the room together you’re like ‘good night, there’s some cats in here.’ I was already excited but I was even more excited when I saw the kids..

As for the list of things to do, the coach said this. “The first order of business is getting on campus full time. I’m hoping that’s gonna be sooner than later. But the sooner we can get over here, get in the weight room and get the...you know I think the building relationships, getting to know the kids as people. The football stuff I’ve always said, I don’t know that my philosophy will ever change on that, the football will always take care of itself. We’ve got to get to know the kids, know where they come from, know what their home lives are like, so we can figure out how to coach ‘em.”

This is Brown’s third head coaching gig on the high school level, Jefferson and Mosley the first two. Brown says he may bring on an other assistant or two, but is hoping the coaches on hand at Bay remain. The Tornadoes will hit the field as a unit April 25th, the first day of spring practice.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Paper Mill
Panama City Paper Mill to close
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to...
Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Jackson County Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

Latest News

North Florida Motorplex
North Florida Motorplex celebrates track record, prepares for Saturday racing
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 7th
Carlisle at South Walton Baseball highlights
Carlisle at South Walton Baseball highlights
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 6th