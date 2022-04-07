Jeremy Brown talks about taking over at Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The new head coach of the Bay football program, Jeremy Brown is already working to make the transition. Coach Brown named the Tornadoes head coach Tuesday. Wednesday he met with his new players at the school, and shortly after, Julia caught up with Brown to talk about his coming back to his alma mater.

“Extremely excited, extremely humbled.” coach Brown told us. “You know what I mean? Just the opportunity to get back to Bay High. I think any coach will tell you the dream, it’s always a dream to coach at the high school you played at, or the college you played at. So it’s extremely humbling, and just excited and ready to get going.”

As for that meeting with his new players, well let’s just say the coach is impressed by what he saw in his new roster!

“You know when I walked in, I told you when I got here, I just saw the kids, and I said man there are some...you always knew Bay High has some dudes. You walk in and see them all in the room together you’re like ‘good night, there’s some cats in here.’ I was already excited but I was even more excited when I saw the kids..

As for the list of things to do, the coach said this. “The first order of business is getting on campus full time. I’m hoping that’s gonna be sooner than later. But the sooner we can get over here, get in the weight room and get the...you know I think the building relationships, getting to know the kids as people. The football stuff I’ve always said, I don’t know that my philosophy will ever change on that, the football will always take care of itself. We’ve got to get to know the kids, know where they come from, know what their home lives are like, so we can figure out how to coach ‘em.”

This is Brown’s third head coaching gig on the high school level, Jefferson and Mosley the first two. Brown says he may bring on an other assistant or two, but is hoping the coaches on hand at Bay remain. The Tornadoes will hit the field as a unit April 25th, the first day of spring practice.

