Advertisement

Rutherford High School senior gets into 27 schools, including Ivy League

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Rutherford High School senior has been admitted into all 27 schools that he applied to. Among those include multiple Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Walker said he is ecstatic about his future.

“That’s such a rare thing to occur, but the fact that it did happen, I’m so excited about it,” Walker said.

Walker is in the International Baccalaureate Program, which means he completed college-level classes in his junior and senior years of high school. The program covers all subjects and gives students college credits after they complete multiple assessments.

He also loves sports and is on the school’s football team. Besides extra-curricular activities and making time for a social life, Walker is also an inventor. He said he wants to help people, so he created a device that helps the deaf and blind. It’s currently in the process of being patented.

Walker said he made sure to take his time during the application process.

“It’s really just like writing a set of essays for one college and then tweaking them specifically for the colleges,” Walker said.

His advice for students applying to colleges is to make sure they are passionate and put in the hard work.

“Keep grinding no matter what,” Walker said.

Walker has received scholarship offers totaling over $4 million dollars from all the schools. He is still deciding on which school he will attend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Paper Mill
Panama City Paper Mill to close
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to...
Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Jackson County Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

Latest News

People are lined up from Pensacola to Live Oak for Flea Across Florida.
Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90
Governor Ron DeSantis made two stops in the panhandle on Friday, starting in Port St. Joe and...
Governor Ron DeSantis awards more than $24 million to communities across the Panhandle
WestRock announced the Panama City Paper Mill will shut down. Hundreds will lose their jobs.
Bay County community comes together to provide jobs for those impacted by Paper Mill closure
Shell casings were found by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies outside of Coyote Ugly in Destin.
Search for shooting suspect after shots fired at Destin nightclub
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Jackson County Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash