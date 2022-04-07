Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a teacher who returned to her hometown to educate young minds.

Emmy Williams is a science teacher at Surfside Middle School. She teaches 7th-grade life science as well as 7th and 8th-grade pre-engineering.

Ms. Williams grew up in Panama City Beach and was even a student at Surfside. She left the Panhandle to complete her bachelor’s degree at Florida State, and her master’s at NYU.

She’s been teaching for two years now and said watching students learn new things is the best part of her day.

“My favorite part is all of my students,” Ms. Williams said. “Their genuine reactions to everything when they get something that they didn’t before. Just being able to guide someone through that.”

Ms. Williams would like to thank her Shark family at Surfside for the nomination.

