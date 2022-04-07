Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a mainly quiet start on radar this morning with the last little batch of light showers passing through in association with our cold front still working through the Southeast. Once this little ribbon of light rain passes to the east we’ll be done with rain chances. It appears as though the light ribbon of rain will be heading east of the Apalachicola River by sunrise.

However, clouds will be an issue through most of the morning. The good news is they’ll decrease into the afternoon to plenty of sunshine!

It’s a pleasant start this morning as temperatures are mild for most in the 60s or low 70s. As the cold front continues to slide east through the Panhandle this morning, and a cool northwesterly breeze settles in under the clouds, we’ll actually stay pleasant for much of the morning in the mid 60s. Once the sun starts peeking through by late morning and into lunch we’ll see temperatures respond but only warming into the low 70s in the afternoon.

The cool northwesterly wind continues to draw in a less humid and cooler air mass into tonight with lows reaching the 40s inland to 50s on the coast for a chilly start to our Friday.

The breeze even picks up a bit into Friday and Saturday continuing to keep temperatures cooler than average. In fact, with blue skies and sunshine Friday and Saturday, highs only reach the upper 60s!

We’ll see a small rebound in temperatures by Sunday afternoon into the mid 70s after weekend mornings get started in the chilly 40s.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn sunny after morning clouds. Slightly breezy northwesterly winds draw in a less humid and pleasant high in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool and sunny streak heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.