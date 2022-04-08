Bay County community comes together to provide jobs for those impacted by Paper Mill closure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WestRock made the announcement Thursday that the Panama City Paper Mill will permanently shut down. This will cause hundreds of people to lose their jobs.

“A decision to close a facility and impact the lives of our employees is never easy to make,” WestRock Chief Executive Officer David B. Sewell said.

WestRock said it will close its doors on June 6th. They said the mill employs about 450 people. Now, the community is coming together to help those affected.

”We need to rally the troops and circle the wagons and do whatever we can to support these families through this time of transition,” Bay District Schools Communication Director Sharon Michalik said.

Michalik said mill employees with children who are having a hard time can reach out to their school principal for assistance. They can provide mental health services and more.

“Bay District Schools is committed to do whatever we can to support the families,” Michalik said.

Michalik said they are looking to fill many jobs including part-time and full-time, with or without a college degree.

Panama City Manager Mark McQueen said they are also committed to helping anyone impacted.

“We want to work with the Paper Mill, we want to work with their employees, and we want to provide opportunities for job fairs,” McQueen said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they have openings at the jail facility and are working quickly to develop a program that offers free, paid training.

The people of Bay County want to continue showing their support and helping those through this difficult time.

Bay District School Jobs

Panama City Government Jobs

Bay County Sheriff Office Jobs

