Friday Forecast

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday! It’s a gorgeous end to the workweek, but it has been a windy day for NWFL.

Winds have been slowing in around 20-25 mph with gusts around 30-40 mph. The strong winds prompted a Wind Advisory for coastal regions of Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties until 10pm. There was also a Red Flag Warning for most of NWFL because of low relative humidity and strong winds. That combination makes it very easy for fires to start and spread. That advisory ends at 7pm. However, winds tonight will continue to be strong around 15-25 mph. Tomorrow’s winds will blow in around 15-25 mph too.

Temperatures today have been on the cooler side with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Typically high temperatures would sit in the mid 70s for this time of the year. Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies will remain clear tonight and into tomorrow.

A Flood Warning has been issued along the Appalachicola River as there is some minor flooding near Blountstown. This advisory is in place until Monday. Avoid walking or driving near the river.

