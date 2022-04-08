Governor Ron DeSantis awards more than $24 million to communities across the Panhandle

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis made two stops in the panhandle on Friday, starting in Port St. Joe and then making his way to Apalachicola.

It seems DeSantis never comes empty-handed. He had millions of dollars written out on massive checks for communities all across the Panhandle.

During his stop in Gulf County, DeSantis awarded more than $23 million funded through the Rural Infrastructure Fund, the Community Development Block Grant-CV Program, and the CDBG-DR Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program.

Port St. Joe was given nearly $700,000 to install a new waterline downtown.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki was on stage to accept a nearly $1,000,000 check. That money will be going towards two major projects including putting hurricane-grade doors and windows on two fire stations, as well as funding the installation of two culverts to help reduce the risk of residential flooding. The city will also be making improvements to the Robinson Bayou drainage system to help with stormwater. These projects were funded through the Hazard Mitigation Grant.

Brudnicki said these changes are crucial for our area.

“Ever since the storm, there’s been all kinds of things that have come up and popped up. Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Sally got exacerbated by all the roots that got torn up. So every time you turn around, there’s something else that needs to be fixed,” Brudnicki said.

Over in Franklin County, DeSantis announced more than $1.3 million going to both the county and the city of Apalachicola.

The money was funded through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

”Hopefully we don’t get hit with the big storm but as you know, it’s something we need to be prepared for. So I think it’s important to increase the resiliency, particularly of our Northwest Florida communities,” Governor DeSantis said.

The governor also announced his support to replenish the sand at St. George Island State Park. The $4 million project is an item on this year’s budget.

While handing out these checks was a big reason for DeSantis’ visit, it isn’t all he spoke about. DeSantis is also stressing the importance of workforce education.

He said while a four-year degree can be well worth it, you don’t need one to get a well-paying job. He said knowing about HVAC, welding, or how to drive a truck are all important skills needed right now.

”We work really hard on workforce. Our goal is by 2030, we were bottom half of the states when I became governor. We’re moving up very rapidly but our goal is to be number one in workforce education by the end of the decade,” Governor DeSantis said.

DeSantis says skill-based jobs are in-demand right now, with multiple companies giving hiring bonuses.

Below is a full list of the communities that received checks on Friday, and what the money will be going towards:

The City of Bonifay ($254,075) – to conduct a study to address the drainage infrastructure along State Road 79.

The City of Cottondale ($1,000,000) – to conduct a comprehensive infrastructure improvement plan to improve the downtown area.

The Town of Campbellton ($281,500) – to conduct a study to extend wastewater and natural gas from Marianna to the town limits.

The City of Port St. Joe ($675,426) – to install a new waterline in the downtown commercial district.

Holmes County ($154,000) – to conduct a comprehensive stormwater, drainage, and flood study along State Road 79.

The City of Jacob ($144,500) – to conduct a study on broadband internet availability, accessibility, affordability, and transmission speeds in the city and surrounding areas.

Jackson County ($106,500) – to design and develop a plan for a campground at the Blue Springs Recreational Area.

Jackson County ($994,712) – to design, permit, inspect, and construct public roadways and utilities into a commercial park south of Interstate 10.

The City of Marianna ($992,000) – to finalize roadway improvements and utility extensions on the Mashburn Road project leading to the Endeavor Industrial Site.

The Town of Ponce de Leon ($196,500) – to conduct a study and create a plan to expand public wastewater infrastructure.

The Town of Jay ($300,000) – to help with the renovation of the Bray-Hendricks Sports Complex.

Wakulla County ($220,044) – to extend natural gas service to the county’s business park.

Town of Alford ($250,262) – to rehabilitate the Alford Community Center and erect an electronic public information sign to notify city residents of the ongoing process and future resources.

City of Cottondale ($1,426,659) – to rehabilitate and expand the City’s Community Center to accommodate increased demand for services.

Town of Century ($3,255,000) – to rehabilitate the Carver Community Center and Town of Century Community Center to better accommodate citizens and increase public health compliance.

Holmes County ($954,000) – to rehabilitate and expand an existing Senior Center in the City of Bonifay to meet demand for additional services.

City of Fort Walton Beach ($58,703) – to provide medical assistance and employment assistance for Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) residents and to improve local food banks.

Jackson County ($2,879,000) – to conduct improvements to patient rooms at the Jackson County Hospital.

Town of Jay ($1,072,500) – to rehabilitate the Jay Community Center to enhance safety and public health compliance.

City of Marianna ($3,996,209) – to rehabilitate Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center to improve air purification and HVAC systems and construct a Bio-Hazard Isolation Room for the disposal of hazardous material.

City of Paxton ($1,129,640) – to construct a new Senior Center that will eliminate current city limitations on services provided.

Town of Ponce de Leon ($950,000) – to rehabilitate the Multipurpose Recreation Center to provide more suitable accommodations for public health screenings and allow the center to operate as a satellite medical clinic open to the public.

Bay County ($56,055) – to engineer improvements to the Cedar Grove wastewater drainage project.

City of Chipley ($44,070) – to install permanent generators at two lift stations to maintain operation during power outages.

City of Cottondale ($93,897) – to install permanent generators at five lift stations to maintain operation during power outages.

Jackson County ($68,333) – to install five permanent generators and two portable generators at multiple lift stations to provide backup power during future outages.

City of Marianna ($568,126) – to install hurricane-grade doors and windows at the Public Safety Building to enhance safety during future weather events.

City of Panama City ($91,031) – to harden two fire stations through the installation of hurricane-grade doors and windows.

City of Panama City ($891,111) – to install two culverts to mitigate residential flood risks and engineer improvements to the Robinson Bayou drainage system that will rehabilitate 300 acres of wetlands to store stormwater.

The City of Apalachicola ($652,000) – to construct a new vacuum sewage station on Market Street to upgrade the existing wastewater infrastructure and mitigate future sewer overflows.

Franklin County ($156,088) – to install four permanent generators to provide a source of backup power for future disasters.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.