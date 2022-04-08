Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Jackson County crash around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the motorcycle was driving north on State Road 69 in the inside lane, near Chips Drive.

Troopers say an SUV stopped at the stop sign on Chips Drive before pulling out into the intersection. While the SUV was in the intersection, the motorcycle hit the front driver’s side of the vehicle, killing the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was a 29-year-old man from Greenwood.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV had minor injuries.

