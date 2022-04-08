Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Paper Mill
Panama City Paper Mill to close
One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to...
Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days
People are lined up from Pensacola to Live Oak for Flea Across Florida.
Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Jackson County Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama

Latest News

A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old saves family from burning home.
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A...
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home