Advertisement

Police: Couple facing charges after 3 children go missing for weeks

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, were last seen on March 23...
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, were last seen on March 23 in Missouri.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A Missouri-area prosecutor has charged a mother and her wife in the disappearance of three children.

KY3 reports Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly have been charged with three counts of interference with custody or removed from the state.

Investigators said Barnes told Beverly’s mother, their legal guardian, she was taking the children to a court appearance on March 23. However, they never showed up to that appearance.

The children, Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, have not been seen since. Police said they believed the women took them to Arizona.

Investigators said they contacted Barnes’s mother, and she initially told them the women and the kids were in Arizona. However, she later changed her story and said she would not cooperate with the investigation.

A children’s food stamp card was used at a Walmart in Queen Creek, Arizona, according to police.

The FBI has since been called to help work the case, and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Paper Mill
Panama City Paper Mill to close
One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to...
Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days
People are lined up from Pensacola to Live Oak for Flea Across Florida.
Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Jackson County Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama

Latest News

A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old saves family from burning home.
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A...
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home