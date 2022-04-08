Search for shooting suspect after shots fired at Destin nightclub

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are searching for a person who fired two shots at an area business early Friday morning.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Coyote Ugly in Destin after midnight. They say they found two casings in the area.

Investigators say a man was seen running across Highway 98. He told deputies he had been in an argument with a thinly built black man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He told deputies the man told him he had a concealed carry permit and was going to kill everybody.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, call the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.