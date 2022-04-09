Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 8th
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
1A-1 Regional Weightlifting Meet
Team Standings
1. Wewahitchka 35
2. Port St. Joe 32
3. Baker 23
4. Liberty 20
High School Baseball
Ohio County, KY 1 Arnold 7
Landmark Chr. 0 Mosley 16
Liberty 6 Altha 8
Chipley 16 Sneads 1
Central 11 Ponce De Leon 0
North Bay Haven 4 Rutherford 5
Poplar Springs 0 Bethlehem 10
Navarre 0 Niceville 6
High School Softball
Poplar Springs 16 Altha 16
South Walton 2 Paxton 17
Chipley 0 Arnold 10
Malone 0 Graceville 17
Wewahitchka 11 Franklin 0
