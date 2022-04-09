Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 8th

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A-1 Regional Weightlifting Meet

Team Standings

1. Wewahitchka 35

2. Port St. Joe 32

3. Baker 23

4. Liberty 20

High School Baseball

Ohio County, KY 1 Arnold 7

Landmark Chr. 0 Mosley 16

Liberty 6 Altha 8

Chipley 16 Sneads 1

Central 11 Ponce De Leon 0

North Bay Haven 4 Rutherford 5

Poplar Springs 0 Bethlehem 10

Navarre 0 Niceville 6

High School Softball

Poplar Springs 16 Altha 16

South Walton 2 Paxton 17

Chipley 0 Arnold 10

Malone 0 Graceville 17

Wewahitchka 11 Franklin 0

