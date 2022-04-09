Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single-vehicle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Update 4/9/2022 1:26 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are releasing more information after a single-car crash left a man with critical injuries.

Troopers said the Panama City Police Department was attempting to overtake the car when the driver ran off the roadway onto the shoulder.

Troopers said the car traveled across both lanes of Highway 390 and then the driver collided with a concrete barrier wall and utility pole.

According to FHP, the driver was ejected from his vehicle.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating a crash that happened between Airport Road and Highway 390 Friday night in Panama City.

According to FHP Lt. Jason King, a driver was ejected from their Toyota Tundra and trapped underneath.

That intersection has been shut down for the time being, and motorists are urged to take another route if possible.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.