Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bargain shoppers, thrifters, and treasure hunters are gathering on Highway 90 for Florida’s 275-mile yard sale from Pensacola to Live Oak: Flea Across Florida.

“Pretty much yard selling, just trying to get rid of a bunch of stuff,” one seller Sheyna Weeks said. “It stays pretty busy.”

“I have clothes, I have boutique things, I have an online business,” another seller Jana Lawrence said.

The sellers say they have people who come from not only across the state but across the country.

“There was somebody here earlier from Apalachicola,” Lawrence said.

“Actually a guy from Illinois was here earlier,” Weeks said.

It’s not just clothes and jewelry being sold at Flea across Florida, some people are even outselling animals.

This giant yard sale might be doing more than helping people financially.

“I like to make all that extra money, easy money actually,” Weeks said.

It also benefits the small, rural communities along Highway 90.

“You can tell them, you know, look you can go over to Lake Seminole, you can go to the park, and just little local places that could benefit from more people coming in,” Lawrence said.

“It brings in a bunch of people from all over the place, you see a bunch of different people come in from everywhere,” Weeks said.

Who knows, shoppers may even find a hidden gem or two in their treasure hunt along Highway 90.

