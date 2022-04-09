Walton County sees “several” injuries from Orbeez Challenge

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Trouble in paradise strikes again in Walton County as a new social media challenge causes chaos.

“The challenge is to drive down the street and shoot at people,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Bart Smith said.

Officials said people are shooting at people with toy guns -- it’s part of what’s known as the “Orbeez Challenge.”

“I like the Orbee gun and all, but I just don’t think shooting people would be right,” local Jude Mckee said.

Officials said there’s a difference between an Orbeez pellet and BB pellet.

“This is basically a water pellet if you will, but these kids talk about modifying them. These kids have learned to freeze them, so that they’re a little more harsh when they hit you,” said Smith.

And when they hit...

“It’s the modification that’s really causing us problems. These things can be lethal. They’re unbelievably accurate to be considered a toy,” said Smith.

Some local kids we talked to say they know about the Orbeez Challenge, but don’t exactly agree with it.

“Not of people purposefully trying to injure them, but I have heard of people trying to shoot other people with the Orbeez guns, yeah,” local Herbie Ross said.

The thought of kids shooting has local parents on edge.

“I think that they shouldn’t practice pointing guns and being in public and shooting people. It’s not a good habit for real guns,” local Joanie King said.

But sheriff’s officials are worried things could escalate -- especially if a real gun is used.

“If they were to shoot at the wrong person, Florida is a huge concealed carry state. A lot of our citizens have their concealed carry and do carry firearms,” said Smith.

But with safety as their number one priority, officials said don’t shoot Orbeez at all.

“Our economy is based on visitors coming to our area. We will not tolerate that being challenged by these kids doing criminal behavior,” said Smith. “Again, we want these kids to have a blast when they come down here, we’re set up to do that. We want the families to come, but we have to keep it family oriented and kids running around carrying these guns injuring folks, when people can’t even go out into the streets without feeling like they can be shot at, people aren’t going to come and we aren’t going to tolerate that.”

Sheriff officials said “several” people have been injured from this challenge, at least six in the past two weeks. They said the participants of the Orbeez challenge are mostly under the age of 18.

