Early Easter egg hunt events took place across Bay County

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Easter events took place across Bay County Saturday morning.

The Lynn Haven Annual Easter Egg Hunt at A.L. Kinsaul Park kicked off at 10:00 a.m. 30,000 eggs were hidden for children to find and fill their baskets.

The free event included face painting, a bounce house, and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. The Lynn Haven Fire department held an egg toss and a local boutique made flower crowns with the kids.

”It’s so fun and so great to see them all have smiles on their faces. All of them had their basket full of Easter eggs,” Lynn Haven Marketing and Events Coordinator Sophia Timm said.

Hopping to the next event, the Bay County Easter Egg Hunt took place at HG Harders Park in Panama City. The event started at 1:00 p.m. and was free for all.

9,000 eggs were placed around the field for kids to grab. Special eggs gave children an opportunity to win a prize. Volunteers from Rock Solid Church handed out the gifts and coordinated the event.

