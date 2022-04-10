Advertisement

Local gas station discounts fuel for one day

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Locals and tourists alike made a pit stop at a new gas station in Panama City Beach that was offering discounted gas on Saturday.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to get right over here and get me some,” Steve Brown, visiting from Georgia, said.

A price per gallon many said they haven’t seen for weeks or months. The new 76 gas station dropped its prices to $2.76 to celebrate its grand opening.

“We drive by there all the time and had seen the activity and the low gas prices and the wait was like ten minutes so we decided to drop in,” Larry Warwick, customer, said.

Some customers driving through said were excited to have a break for their wallets at the pump Saturday.

According to AAA, the average price of gas for Florida is just over $4.00 per gallon.

“It’s expensive-- spring break, so it takes a lot off it, saves me a lot of money it saves us a lot of money,” Brown said.

While the lower gas prices were only offered on Saturday there will be deals running over the next two weeks inside the Daybreak Market according to the owner.

“We have almost everything inside the store 76 cents soda hot dogs, a lot of other stuff that is 76 cents,” Hani Baskeron, Daybreak Market and Fuel, said.

Overall the reaction to the lower prices on Saturday seemed to be excitement and relief.

“Oh I just saved about $20-$25 just now,” Fred Royer, Customer, said.

Customers told NewsChannel 7 the discount at the pump was the break they didn’t know they needed.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

