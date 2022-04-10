Advertisement

Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death, according to the Lyons police chief. He could also face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.(Source: Lyons Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) - A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister has been arrested on felony charges nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Thursday that 45-year-old Michael Lelko will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death. Herion said Lelko also could face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.

In August, police discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko. Both bodies had been buried in plastic tubs that had been sealed with duct tape, according to the Associated Press. Police say Lelko told them his mother died in 2015 and his sister died in 2019.

Herion said charges were not filed for several months because the bodies were not positively identified until this year. Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.

Herion said Michael Lelko’s 41-year-old brother, John Lelko, remains the subject of an investigation, the AP reports. He could face obstruction charges because he initially told police that his mother and sister were alive and living elsewhere, even though he knew they were both dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are lined up from Pensacola to Live Oak for Flea Across Florida.
Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90
Car crash
Florida Highway Patrol investigating a single-vehicle crash
One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to...
Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Latest News

Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded.
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days