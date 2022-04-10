North Bay Haven Charter Academy names John Pate as the new head football coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After parting ways with its former coach, North Bay Haven Charter Academy now has a new head football coach.

Coach John Pate was presented before parents and players Saturday afternoon.

The head ball coach comes from Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, a school located near Jacksonville.

Pate comes with a record of 21-4 of his last 25 football games with three straight playoff appearances as well as being named District 5 Class A Coach of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

The coach says he is ready to get to work and really get to know his new team, and of course, win several games this upcoming season.

When asked how the coach would describe the kind of man he is, he had this to say.

”Hardnose, get after you a little bit. Work the players, love the players, love the game. I’m here to win and I’d like to get there sooner than later. I’m excited about that opportunity and I just love the game,” Pate said.

He says his goal is to take it one step at a time. he plans to put the team in schemes to maximize his players in hopes that it pays off.

He says North Bay Haven stood out to him the most prior to his decision.

“The more I looked at some jobs that were open in the state of Florida. I gravitated to this one. The academic reputation of the school. The commitment to the leadership team from the CEO down to the principal and athletic director. And for its potential,” Pate said.

Pate still has one last week of teaching over at Hilliard this next week, but after that, he says he plans to return this way and get to work.

