AVP Next Gold Tour Kickoff wraps in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a beautiful weekend for some beach volleyball. Day two, the final day of the Association of Volleyball Professionals Next Gold Tour Kickoff wrapped on Sunday.

AVP has been around for more than 30 years and the organization serves as a gateway for many in the volleyball profession, including the Olympics.

The tournament in Panama City Beach kicked off the association’s season.

During the tournament, both male and female players competed for a pot of $20,000. Some hoping to make it in the top four for another event.

”We started with 80 teams. It’s in the AVP Next Level, which is tier 4 of our actual association,” John King, AVP Tournament Director said. “Not only are we awarding the $20,000 in prize money here. But the top 4 teams of each gender, get a slot into the AVP Austin event on the first weekend of May. Where are they gonna be playing for $125,000.”

This weekend marked the first time the event has returned to Panama City Beach since the mid-2000s.

Event officials say they are already planning to come back next year.

