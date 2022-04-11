Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the Panama City Paper Mill closing down in June, hundreds of WestRock employees will be losing their jobs.

“You know it’s 450 jobs, $52 million payrolls, $350 million impacts on the community,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

WestRock broke the news Thursday, leaving hundreds of employees job hunting. It’s a transition the Bay Economic Development Alliance works to make smoother.

“It is our primary focus to be able to implement strategic planning and to be able to help these employees transition back into the workforce if that’s what they choose to do,” Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said. “We’ve been meeting with public and private partners in leadership since the news came out.”

It seems there’s no shortage of opportunity.

“We’ve been working with our local manufacturing base. They’ve already reached out to a lot of us and said, ‘hey I’ve got a lot of open positions we can absorb this workforce very quickly,’” Hardin said.

The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials said they’ve been reaching out to those companies because, with such large developments, you need a lot of workers.

“FedEx Ground is building a regional distribution center here,” Hardin said. “I have spoken with the Central Moloney executive team and they are interested in talking with WestRock as well to potentially hire some of their employees.”

Officials said they’re trying to find a new company to take the place of the mill.

“Whether it be a paper mill or a pellet manufacturing coming or something if that effect that needs to utilize our port and needs to utilize access to the water,” Hardin said.

Whatever it is, the hope is that there will be plenty of jobs needing to be filled.

