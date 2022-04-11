Boat bursts into flames in St Andrews Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks could see flames on St Andrews Marina late Sunday evening.

Officials from the Coast Guard told NewsChannel 7 there was engine trouble on board a boat a little after 8 P.M.

Officials said the three crew members realized they couldn’t mitigate the fire in the engine room, causing them to abandon ship.

“They jumped overboard,” Marine Science Technician 1st Class Brendan Kyle Blackwell said. “The commercial towing vessel, Miss Niz, actually got underway from St. Andrew’s Marina and rescued all three individuals.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials also said the ship isn’t a risk to the public, but the Panama City Fire Department is monitoring the area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.