Advertisement

Join Papa Joe’s Bayside for Easter Weekend

Easter weekend is upon us and Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City plans to bring a fun event.
Easter weekend is upon us and Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City plans to bring a fun event.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Easter weekend is upon us and Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City plans to bring a fun event.

The fun starts this Friday and Saturday with food trucks, live music, and fun activities.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff for the entire family,” Cassandra Ducote, the General Manager Papa Joe’s Bayside, said.

Activities include an Easter egg hunt, axe throwing, and a vendor village with over 40 vendors.

“We’re going to have everything from local boutiques, to woodworking, home décor, local honey, canned goods, jewelry, and soaps,” Bill Davenport, Owner of Anchored Coffee and Roast, said. “We’re going to have a great selection of vendors to help compliment the events going on out here Friday and Saturday.”

The Easter egg hunt for children five and under will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, while the Easter egg hunt for children over five will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, visit the Papa Joe’s Bayside Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
People are lined up from Pensacola to Live Oak for Flea Across Florida.
Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
Officials from the Coast Guard reported a boat caught on fire in St Andrews Marina after 8 p.m....
Boat bursts into flames in St Andrews Marina

Latest News

Blue Devils get win on softball diamond at Mosley
Holmes gets road win at Mosley Monday night
Westrock Company officials announced last Thursday that approximately 450 employees working at...
Bay County Commissioners hold meeting over paper mill closure
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City
Dog Attack Rescue
Dog Attack Rescue
New Publix
New Publix