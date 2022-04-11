Join Papa Joe’s Bayside for Easter Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Easter weekend is upon us and Papa Joe’s Bayside in Panama City plans to bring a fun event.

The fun starts this Friday and Saturday with food trucks, live music, and fun activities.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff for the entire family,” Cassandra Ducote, the General Manager Papa Joe’s Bayside, said.

Activities include an Easter egg hunt, axe throwing, and a vendor village with over 40 vendors.

“We’re going to have everything from local boutiques, to woodworking, home décor, local honey, canned goods, jewelry, and soaps,” Bill Davenport, Owner of Anchored Coffee and Roast, said. “We’re going to have a great selection of vendors to help compliment the events going on out here Friday and Saturday.”

The Easter egg hunt for children five and under will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, while the Easter egg hunt for children over five will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, visit the Papa Joe’s Bayside Facebook page.

