Local school holds Navy Lab career fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eighth grade students at a Panama City school were treated to a change in schedule Monday.

Instead of the normal bell ringing to change classes, a different bell rang out, signifying a new career opportunity.

“We’re giving the students exposure to all of the different disciplines that we have at the Navy Lab,” Chris Voorheis, the STEM Outreach Coordinator for Navy Lab, said.

University Academy 8th grade students were able to hear from Navy Lab professionals. This event gave students an opportunity to learn more about possible careers paths after high school.

“I wanted students in this area to know about their future,” Linda Yori, an eighth-grade physical science teacher at University Academy, said.

Students rotated between stations every six minutes. They heard from experts in machine learning, cybersecurity, and much more.

“And there’s so much in our area in engineering and science, which is the kind of teacher I am,” Yori said. “But there’s also other kinds of jobs and we’re very fortunate to have the Naval Surface Warfare in our area.”

The goal of this fair? To spark an interest in students.

“When you see them get excited about STEM and then five, six, seven years down the road, you see them working at the navy lab,” Voorheis said. “It is absolutely amazing. And it’s basically telling us that our programs are all working.”

This opportunity gives students a way to serve their country through different careers.

