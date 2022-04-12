Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 11th
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball
Holmes 10 Mosley 3
Vernon 11 Poplar Springs 9
Cottondale 13 Bethlehem 3
Leon 1 Port St. Joe 6
Malone 3 Sneads 16
Freeport 0 Paxton 4
Blountstown 0 Arnold 10
Rutherford 12 Bay 22
Bozeman 1 Liberty 16
High School Baseball
Cottondale 10 Vernon 2
Poplar Springs 14 Wewahitchka 15
Sneads 19 Munroe 4
Paxton 3 Crestview 8
Chipley 2 Blountstown 1
Niceville 2 Catholic 3
