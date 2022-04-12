Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 11th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball

Holmes 10 Mosley 3

Vernon 11 Poplar Springs 9

Cottondale 13 Bethlehem 3

Leon 1 Port St. Joe 6

Malone 3 Sneads 16

Freeport 0 Paxton 4

Blountstown 0 Arnold 10

Rutherford 12 Bay 22

Bozeman 1 Liberty 16

High School Baseball

Cottondale 10 Vernon 2

Poplar Springs 14 Wewahitchka 15

Sneads 19 Munroe 4

Paxton 3 Crestview 8

Chipley 2 Blountstown 1

Niceville 2 Catholic 3

