Blair and Moss shining as freshman on the mound for Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold baseball is 12-7 through 19 games and that is due in large part to the team’s top two pitchers, who as it happens, are both freshman. “Well, it’s really nice, but it’s a little scary too, so it’s a little bit of both.” Arnold head coach Chris Jones says when talking about his two young aces. Jones, wasn’t expecting freshman to be number one and two. He was expecting senior, Colton Dorsey to be his ace. ”He’s come down with some tendonitis in his arm, so he just hasn’t been able to go.” Jones says. That has thrust Cooper Moss and Eli Blair into the spotlight on the mound for the Marlins. ”These kids have really responded. I mean, Cooper and Eli have thrown the majority of our innings, and they’ve kept us in every game they’ve pitched. They’ve done a great job, and you really can’t ask for anymore from a freshman, from what these two guys have done.” The right-handed and left-handed pitchers may be wearing the same Arnold blue on game day, but they’ve been wearing the same jersey for a while

“Me and him having been playing together since we were eight, and we’ve been on the same teams from Tallahassee.” says Cooper Moss. “We went to Cooperstown, NY together, but me and him really created a bond together that I think will last a long time.”

For these guys, the history has made them all the better. ”We’ve been friends since like fifth grade, so we are always challenging each other and doing our best out there.”says Eli Blair.

You may think stepping on the mound as a freshman would be nerve-racking, but for these two, they consider it a privilege. “Playing in those pressure situations,” Moss says “really makes me talented as a baseball player. It makes me better every time, but as a freshman, I just try to go out there and compete. Nothing better than to go out there and throw strikes and do what you can do to control your part and do the best for your team.” “There’s definitely pressure,” adds Blair “but it doesn’t really get to my head or anything. I just go out there and do the job that they want me to.”

So far this season Moss is 2-3 with a 1.75 ERA, and has 56 strikeouts in 36 innings. Blair is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20 innings. Terrific numbers for first year starters on the varsity level, much less freshman. “To get one is remarkable, but to have two with the poise and the competitiveness that they have is, truly remarkable. We are lucky to have them.” says coach Jones who knows the future of Arnold baseball looks bright with this freshman duo only growing and getting better together.

