Advertisement

Body found in Shoal River in Okaloosa County

A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.
A body was found near Shoal River bridge Monday afternoon.(OKALOOSA COUNTY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fishermen found a body in the Shoal River, east of Crestview, Monday afternoon.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say fishermen discovered a partially decomposed body tangled in a tree near the Shoal River bridge.

Deputies say they got a 911 call about the body around 3 p.m. and traveled to the scene by boat to investigate.

The remains were recovered and an autopsy is planned. The race, sex, and approximate age are currently unknown due to the condition of the body.

According to investigators, there are no obvious signs of cause of death, so it is still unclear if foul play is a factor.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Amber Fry, Terandell Coleman, Kristopher Swan
Three pounds of meth seized, three arrested
Hundreds of local families are wondering what’s next after it was announced that the Panama...
Local paper mill workers speak on impact of mill closing
Officials from the Coast Guard reported a boat caught on fire in St Andrews Marina after 8 p.m....
Boat bursts into flames in St Andrews Marina
The Bay EDA has multiple projects in the works that are set to break ground soon. Officials...
Bay EDA reacts to WestRock Paper Mill closure
Construction has started on a new Publix location in Panama City. The grocery store will be...
New Publix location coming to Panama City

Latest News

Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos...
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!
L to R: Jarquez Gordon, David O'Neal
Men arrested after allegedly trying to sell drugs to undercover deputy
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos...
Time Travel Tuesday 4/12
A Panama City Beach man was seriously hurt after a crash on Highway 98.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Panama City crash