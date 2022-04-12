Counterfeit money found in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people from Georgia are facing charges after allegedly trying to buy $12,000 worth of goods with fake money.

Saturday, Panama City Police were contacted by a business in the 400 block of East 23rd Street about people buying items with counterfeit bills.

Police say Quintus Riley, 51, and Frederick Stephens, 51, were seen selecting items in the store and going to check out, paying more than $1,200 in goods with counterfeit $50 bills. They say the men then took the items out to a car driven by Brandon Frazer, 45.

Detectives arrived and say during their investigation, they found a fabric bag in the vehicle containing 86 counterfeit $100 bills and 72 counterfeit $50 bills.

Riley was charged with uttering a false bank note, ongoing scheme to defraud and grand theft, along with possession of more than 10 counterfeit notes. Stephens was charged with uttering a false bank note, ongoing scheme to defraud, petit theft and possession of more than 10 counterfeit notes. Frazier was charged with principal to utter a false bank note, principal to ongoing scheme to defraud, principal to petit theft, principal to grand theft and possession of more than 10 counterfeit notes.

