Daycare worker accused of child abuse

Kristen Huntley is charged with child abuse.
Kristen Huntley is charged with child abuse.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman is accused of abusing a child at a local daycare.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a report last week about possible child abuse. The report said a local worker at a daycare facility was abusive to a 1-year-old child.

Investigators say evidence shows Kristen Huntley, 57, grabbed the child and forcefully placed him face-first on the ground. They say the child’s face hit the ground and caused a cut on the child’s lower lip. We’re told the cut needed stitches to close.

Huntley is charged with child abuse, a felony.

