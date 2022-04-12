Gulf Coast State College remembers late sergeant in special way

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Southport campus is dedicating a firearms range to someone they say helped the community in a profound way.

“Sergeant Nick Rivera wanted to make sure all of the future officers, all the new officers that were going through our training program, were well prepared for all the challenges they were going to encounter,” Gulf Coast State College Public Safety Division Chair Bruce Harber said.

Sgt. Rivera passed away in 2018 while helping neighbors clean up after Hurricane Michael.

However, those who knew him at the Public Safety Division at GCSU said naming the training range in Southport after him will honor his legacy.

He taught law enforcement academy classes there for many years.

“We hope new officers will follow in those footsteps because they’ll see the name, they’ll ask a question,” Harber said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame here in the Public Safety Building, and they’ll start to connect things.”

Remembering Rivera’s impact doesn’t end on campus.

Harber said the latest textbook used for all law enforcement training academy students in the state of Florida was dedicated to Sgt. Rivera, too.

Staff at GCSC hope those who walk in the same footsteps as Rivera prioritize serving others the same way Rivera did.

“Yea, you might be able to make more money somewhere else, but can you actually provide the service that you want to provide and make a difference because Nick obviously made a difference in the lives of hundreds of officers,” Harber said.

Harber also said Rivera worked for Florida Highway Patrol for 30 years.

Rivera was only 64-years-old when he died.

A dedication ceremony will take place at the “Sergeant Nick Rivera Firearms Training Range” on April 14 at 10 a.m.

