Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations invites you to come paint

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations is hosting Adult Open Studio Painting Class.

The event is this Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

It is $25 and that includes all the supplies for the painting.

So bring a friend, grab a snack and drink, and come on down to Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations located on 1107 Beck Avenue Panama City, FL 32401.

They also offer painting classes throughout the week for adults and kids.

You can visit the Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations Facebook page to learn more about these classes and how to sign up.

