Man sentenced to prison for 2019 Crestview shooting

A man convicted of killing another man in 2019 in Crestview has been sentenced to prison.
A man convicted of killing another man in 2019 in Crestview has been sentenced to prison.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted of killing another man in 2019 in Crestview has been sentenced to prison.

An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Tony Byrd to serve two consecutive life prison sentences, plus an additional 20 years to be served consecutively to his life sentences.

A jury found Byrd guilty of manslaughter with a firearm and guilty of trafficking in more than 14 grams of meth.

In 2019, Byrd shot Tywon Tatum, 32, in Crestview. Byrd immediately left the area but was caught a month and a half later in Georgia. In 2018, Byrd was caught selling meth to an undercover law enforcement officer.

At the time Byrd shot Tatum, he was on probation for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery. The court found Byrd to be in violation of his probation.

Court officials say that based on Byrd’s extensive criminal history and his recent release from prison, Byrd was designated to be a prison releasee reoffender, a habitual violent felony offender, and a violent offender of special concern.

Byrd was sentenced to life in prison for manslaughter with a firearm, life in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, and 20 years in prison for the violation of his probation. All sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

