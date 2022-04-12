Man sentenced to prison for home invasion robbery of WWII veteran

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who attacked a 95-year-old WWII veteran will spend time in prison.

In December, Michael Smith grabbed the victim from behind and choked the man. The victim said it happened so fast, he didn’t see Smith at first.

It happened in the Hiland Park area of Bay County. The victim called 911 as soon as Smith left with his money and his truck. Investigators say he sounded calm and collected when he gave his information and said, “My truck has been stolen and all my money.”

Investigators say they searched the neighborhood and found the truck abandoned about a mile away. After talking with neighbors and watching surveillance videos, they found Smith was staying at a nearby hotel.

Smith was arrested on the same day for home invasion robbery. He pleaded no contest to home invasion robbery, grand theft-auto, and two counts of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Smith was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

“Maybe he’ll learn a lesson in those 17 years,” the victim said. “It takes all kinds of people to make up this world, but there are some of them I believe we can do without.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.