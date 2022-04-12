Advertisement

Men arrested after allegedly trying to sell drugs to undercover deputy

L to R: Jarquez Gordon, David O'Neal
L to R: Jarquez Gordon, David O'Neal(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to sell an undercover deputy drugs.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened on March 31st. They say once Jarquez Gordon, 24, of Panama City, and David O’Neal, 43, of Winter Garden, realized they were dealing with law enforcement, Gordon ran, tossing the drugs he had on him as he ran. Deputies say Gordon was caught quickly and the drugs were found. They say O’Neal was found hiding in a nearby business.

Gordon was charged with trafficking in meth (more than 14 grams), trafficking in Fentanyl (more than four grams), attempted delivery of meth, tampering with evidence, resisting law enforcement without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

O’Neal was charged with principle to trafficking in meth (more than 14 grams), principle to trafficking in Fentanyl (more than four grams), and principle to attempted delivery of meth.

Deputies say the investigation led to a hotel. They say they found $11,000 in cash, 6.6 grams of fentanyl, 17.2 grams of meth, hydromorphone, and oxycodone. O’Neal, who was at the Bay County Jail when the search happened, now faces more charges, including possession of meth and possession of Fentanyl.

