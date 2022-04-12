Advertisement

Mexico Beach Officials hoping to renourish their beaches

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach Officials are working their way toward renourishing their beach.

Officials told NewsChannel 7 on Tuesday that this project has been in the works prior to Hurricane Michael. Following the impact of the hurricane, the President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council said that the shoreline and erosion have become critical.

“Back last year in 2021 we trucked in sand into our critically eroded shoreline which is about a mile of shoreline. So that has definitely helped build and enhance that beach right there but we need to secure the entire length of Mexico Beach by protecting the shoreline,” Kimberly Shoaf, President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council, said.

Also, Shoaf said the renourishment project will help with sea turtle nesting, and shorebirds, and will provide protection for buildings.

Shoaf also said once the project begins it could take around nine months to complete. But that is depending on state and federal grants.

