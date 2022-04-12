Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will increase later in the week
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see a warming trend this week with dry weather to start the week and then stormier weather by the end of the work week. The forecast for Easter weekend remains a little uncertain at this point.

For tonight skies will slowly clear and lows will fall into the 50s inland and 60s at the coast. On Tuesday the sun returns and highs will reach the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. Expect more clouds Wednesday and then stormy weather on Thursday as a cold front approaches our area. The higher rain chances will be here Thursday and Friday with smaller rain chances for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

